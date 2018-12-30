This is the list of books I read in 2018. I’ve sorted it by the date I completed it, and broken it down into a few broad topic areas. Any book on this list is recommended. If the book made my five favorites for a topic, I’ve noted that. If I’ve written a longer review of a work, I link to that as well.

I set a goal for myself of finishing 2 titles a month. For 2018, I completed 12 fiction books, 13 non-fiction titles, eight photography-related books, seven cookbooks and two miscellaneous books for a total of 42 titles. I want extra credit for two of those titles being from Brandon Sanderson.

