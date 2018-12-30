This is the list of books I read in 2018. I’ve sorted it by the date I completed it, and broken it down into a few broad topic areas. Any book on this list is recommended. If the book made my five favorites for a topic, I’ve noted that. If I’ve written a longer review of a work, I link to that as well.
I set a goal for myself of finishing 2 titles a month. For 2018, I completed 12 fiction books, 13 non-fiction titles, eight photography-related books, seven cookbooks and two miscellaneous books for a total of 42 titles. I want extra credit for two of those titles being from Brandon Sanderson.
- Fiction
- Sanderson, Brandon: Oathbringer: Book 3 of the Stormlight Archive (2018-10-08) [Favorite 5]
- Baker, Mishell: Borderline: The Arcadia Project, Book 1 (2018-09-06) [Favorite 5]
- Kowal, Mary Robinette: The Calculating Stars: A Lady Astronaut Novel (2018-08-18) [Favorite 5]
- Corey, James S.A.: Caliban’s War (Expanse book 2) (2018-08-12) [Favorite 5]
- Gaiman, Neil: Norse Mythology (2018-06-30)
- Cole, Myke: The Armored Saint (2018-06-27) [Favorite 5]
- Scalzi, John: Head on: A Novel of the Near Future (2018-06-02)
- Feist, Ray: King of Ashes: Book One of The Firemane Saga (2018-05-29)
- Sanderson, Brandon: Words of Radiance (2018-05-16)
- Butcher, Jim: Storm Front (2018-02-16)
- LeCarre, John: A Legacy of Spies (2018-02-15)
- McGuire, Seanan: Every Heart a Doorway (2018-02-11)
- Non-Fiction
- Daughan, George: 1812: The Navy’s War (2018-11-14)
- Goldsworthy, Adrian: Caesar: Life of a Colossus (2018-10-08) [Favorite 5]
- Frankopan, Peter: The Silk Roads: A New History of the World (2018-07-22) [Favorite 5]
- Tuchman, Barara W: A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century (2018-06-02)
- Cornwell, Bernard: Waterloo: the History of Four Days, Three Armies and Three Battles (2018-05-06)
- Toland, John: The Rising Sun, the Decline and Fall of the Japanese Empire, 1936-1945 (2018-04-19) [Favorite 5]
- Fleming, Thomas: The Great Divide: The Conflict between Washington and Jefferson that Defined a Nation (2018-03-24)
- Duncan, Mike: The Storm before the Storm (2018-03-07) [Favorite 5]
- Roach, Mary: Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War (2018-02-10)
- Karnow, Stanley: Vietnam: A History (2018-02-07) [Favorite 5]
- LeGuin, Ursula K.: Steering the Craft: A Twenty-First Century Guide to Sailing the Sea of Story (2018-02-04)
- Wright, Jennifer: Get Well Soon: History’s Worst Plagues and the Heroes who Fought Them (2018-02-01)
- Scalzi, John: Don’t Live For Your Obituary: Advice, Commentary and Personal Observations on Writing, 2008-2017 (2018-01-04)
- Photography
- Bailey, Dan: Behind the Landscapes (2018-12-07)
- Shaw, John: John Shaw’s Guide to Nature Photography (2018-12-05)
- Barnbaum Bruce: The Art of Photography: A Personal Approach to Artistic Expression (2018-11-14)
- Freeman, Michael: The Photographer’s Eye Digitally Remastered 10th Anniversary Edition: Composition and Design for Better Digital Photos (2018-11-14)
- Sartore, Joel: Birds of the Photo Ark (2018-09-07)[Favorite 5]
- Hoddinott, Ross: Masters of Landscape Photography (2018-09-06) [Favorite 5]
- Bernabe, Richard: Wildlife Photography (2018-08-09)
- Neill, William: William Neill, Photographer: A Retrospective (2018-03-18) [Favorite 5]
- Cookbooks
- Kimball, Chris: Milk Street: Tuesday Nights: More than 200 Simple Weeknight Suppers that Deliver Bold Flavor, Fast (2018-12-01) [Topic Favorite]
- Kimball, Chris: The Complete Milk Street TV Show Cookbook (2017-2019): Every Recipe from Every Episode of the Popular TV Show (2018-12-01)
- Guarnaschelli, Alex: The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart (2018-12-01) [Topic Favorite]
- America’s Test Kitchen: The Best Simple Recipes (2018-07-18)
- Child, Julia: Baking with Julia (2018-04-14)
- Coletta, John: Risotto and Beyond (2018-04-14)
- Bright, Susan: Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography (2018-04-14)
- Miscellaneous
- Marquet, David: Turn this Ship Around (2018-05-12)
- Ferriss, Timothy: Tools of Titans: the Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionairs, Icons and World-Class Performers (2018-02-13)