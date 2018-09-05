Over the weekend I published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS.

Photography Mentoring, a new hot thing? (and more)

I look at what I think is a new trend among photographers: offering mentoring or portfolio review services . Which, in general, I think is a good service to offer, but make sure you work with photographers who can offer you useful feedback, not just ones that’ll take your money.

David duChemin goes off in his Everyone's a F*cking Photographer, and I take that as a starting point to talk about how some people really want to turn photography into a guild, and then exclude us from membership.

Reviews this issue include Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythologies (I loved it) and Stanley Karnow’s Vietnam: A History (I was fascinated by it).

