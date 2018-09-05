Over the weekend I published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS.
Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- Photography Mentoring, a new hot thing? (and more)
- I look at what I think is a new trend among photographers: offering mentoring or portfolio review services. Which, in general, I think is a good service to offer, but make sure you work with photographers who can offer you useful feedback, not just ones that’ll take your money.
- David duChemin goes off in his Everyone’s a F*cking Photographer, and I take that as a starting point to talk about how some people really want to turn photography into a guild, and then exclude us from membership.
- Reviews this issue include Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythologies (I loved it) and Stanley Karnow’s Vietnam: A History (I was fascinated by it).
You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.