With the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday happening and Christmas around the corner, and with the memory of my sister passing on fresh on my mind, I found myself talking about holidays and the gathering of the clan, both the good and the not, and what I’m starting to grapple with this year as I come to understand what it means to be the last of the family and having no clan left to gather with.

Should we share our favorite places? : Carrying forward my discussions about trophy hunting photography, I get into some of the ongoing challenges of disclosing photo locations and what happens when they click with a crowd and become popular; I am also wresling with dealing with that problem and how it conflicts with my goal to help people learn about, appreciate, and enjoy the wildlife refuges

I've discovered a new podcast that I quite like so far: Everyday Photography, Every Day, an ongoing discussion between a serious photographer and an enthusiastic picture taker wanting to learn.

A bunch of links for your consideration, about Apple, photography, birds and life in general.

