In the U.S. it’s the Thanksgiving holiday, and so today’s picture is of…

A Turkey Vulture, because I need better photos of the wild turkeys around this place.

If you celebrate the holiday, I hope the food was good and the people you had the food with were fun and happy. Laurie and I spent Thursday together, are spending today with a good friend for more food, good wine and a hockey game, and then heading out Saturday after the rain leaves for our annual “avoid the shopping crowds like the plague” trip to Merced.

Hope this finds you happy and relaxed.

