This is different from my usual work, but at the time this is being posted, I’m in southern california for my sister’s internment and final services. For the services, as the owner of the family photography archives since dad died, I put together a poster to be on display honoring and remembering her.

That was an interesting challenge, finding images from her life that showed her with her family and friends but at the same time kept her as the primary point of interest without a lot of manipulation. By the time I finished this, I was pretty happy with the result, and it’s now a 3×4 image that will be there to help say goodbye to her.

And ultimately I think it does a fine job of honoring and remembering her as we say goodbye for the last time.