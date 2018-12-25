FIVE GOOOOOLLLLLDEEEEENNNNNN RIIIIINGGGGGSSSSSSSS!

Welcome to my 2018 Twelve Days of Photos, where I look at one of the images I chose to include in my best of year selection and talk a bit about it. To see the entire list of images I chose and learn more about my year in photography, please check out my 2018 Best Photos of the Year post. You can also look at all of the images over on my Smugmug Portfolio Site, and I’ve embedded a slideshow at the end of this post. To see a larger version of the image, you can click on it.

BA-DUM-BUMP! (sorry, running joke this holiday season that people around me are probably tired of by now…)

This is the same Tropical Kingbird, by my timestamps 9 seconds later, as it decides to head off to some more private spot to enjoy its lunch. It was one of two flycatchers in the tree, and the second one headed off to it, so perhaps it was leaving so it wouldn’t have to share.

To all of you reading this, Merry Christmas! I hope life finds you happy and well, and if you celebrate Christmas today, Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours, and may peace live within your heart. And if you don’t celebrate Christmas, I hope that whatever you celebrate, whenever you celebrate it, brings you joy and happiness into your life.

By the way, this is, I think, the second time I took the Fuji X-T3 out and tried to take pictures with it, and you can probably understand why I quickly decided I liked the new camera a lot.