Day Eleven of the Twelve Days of Photos, and we’re now in mid-November. I’ve helped lay my sister to her final rest, and on the way home I travel up I-5 one last time for the year, and I stop by San Luis National Wildlife Refuge outside of Los Banos on the way back as a diversion and to unwind and unplug for a bit. November 10 is still a bit early for the refuges to be in full winter glory, and San Luis this year was a bit behind normal in flooding some of their ponds, so it was still rounding into shape, and as sometimes happens, there were very few — almost no — birds along the auto tour in the refuge.

Except Killdeers. There were Killdeer everywhere. Dozens and dozens of killdeer. These are cute little shorebirds that you see basically anywhere there’s a shoreline on the West coast, 3-4″ tall and quite personable. Common, but not normally seen in the numbers I saw that day in one place, so I must have caught a migrating flock stopping by the refuge to recharge and feed or something, or a group of birds starting to move in for the winter now that the ponds were filling up.

Killdeer are known to non-birders as the broken-wing bird. They build their nests in gravel, usually on the shore of ponds and lakes, but if you have a gravel road, they’re happy to use that, too. And if a predator or thoughtless person gets too close to the nest, the adults will head off a short distance and put on a show of being injured — as if the wing was injured — to try to draw the predator away from the nest. When the predators follow, they’ll draw the predator away some distance then fly off, miraculously healed.

That is a behavior you’ll never seen in my images. As I mentioned yesterday with the Heron, the bird’s well-being and health is more important than any image, so I’ll never consciously trigger that act of protection, and if I do so accidentally I’ll never photograph it because I refuse to encourage others to do so, even by implication of having those photos on display. I’ve seen photographers do that to birds a couple of times, and it makes me want to slap them silly and yell at them for a while but I’ve found, sadly, most simply don’t care as long as they get the shot.

Don’t ever be that photographer in my presence, okay?