In past years I’ve done various “Best of” or “My Favorite” lists of things on different topics. In trying to sort out what I wanted to do this year, I decided the universe (and you readers) really didn’t need five or six separate blog posts with lists of ten items each.

So I’m trying something a bit new, and if it works, I’ll try to standardize on it moving forward. I’m calling it my Favorite 5’s, where I do this one post and talk about five things on each topic. I can shift the topics around year to year as my interests change, but it’ll give this a bit of structure to work with — and limiting it to five items forces me to make choices on what to talk about, and what not to, and I’m really feeling strongly that this kind of curation is a good thing online, and so I’m trying to push myself to make these choices so you don’t have to…

You might also be interested in my complete reading list for 2018, and please, let me know what you think about the format, and we’ll see if reality matches my expectations here.

Without Further Ado, my Favorite 5’s for 2018:

Hope you find things you can add to your interest list here. Enjoy!