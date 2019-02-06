I’m now leading outings for Santa Clara Valley Audubon to various locations around the county (and occasionally wider afield). For those curious about birding or wanting to learn more about birding in Santa Clara County, consider joining me for one of these upcoming trips:

February 17, 2019: Drop In Birding, Coyote Valley OSP. From 1PM to 5PM I’ll be hanging out in the parking lot at Coyote Valley OSP helping visitors find birds and talking about whatever topics happen to come up. This is a great location for raptors, especially winter, and we’ve seen some interesting other species, including resident Rock Wrens and even last year a Lewis’s Woodpecker. This is a big-sit style outing, no hiking, so accessible to all, and you can come for all or just a part of the outing, no need to be there the entire 4 hours (unless you’re me). Rain cancels.

February 23, 2019: Merced National Wildlife Refuge. Rescheduled from January due to the government shutdown, we’ll meet at 9AM at the front Observation platform of Merced NWR for a four hour exploration of the refuge. Sandhill Cranes, at least three species of Geese, White-faced Ibis and various ducks and shorebirds will be found and enjoyed. Rain cancels

In March I’ll be hosting a photo birdwalk at Palo Alto Baylands, and I’ll post info once it’s posted, but the idea is to get interested photographers together to explore and talk birds and photography, and then we can share our favorite images with each other on a new Flickr group I’ve created.

Also, our spring Birdathon is coming with the Kickoff dinner March 30. This is a major fundraising event for the Audubon chapter, and I’ll be running at least three events, including big sits at Shoreline Lake and Coyote Valley OSP again. More details on those as soon as we get them finalized and posted.