I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at The Elephants of Piedras Blancas (and more).

The original essay this issue is called Kill Your Mentor , in which I talk about realizing that you’ve fallen into that comfort zone where you’ve learned everything you can from someone you’ve chosen as a teacher, but you continue following them even though you’re no longer learning. These kind of intstructional eddies are easy to float into and hard to leave, but my view is that you have to recognize them and (metaphorically, of course) kill your mentor and move on and forward, because otherwise, you’re stagnating and falling behind. It’s the rare mentor you don’t outgrow over time, unless, of course, you stop growing as well.

