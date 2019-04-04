As part of my plan to redesign the look of my online sites this year, I’ve been working on a new look for my Smugmug site, which I’ve been using to hold the images I call my Portfolio images.

I had a problem, though. I didn’t like the way the images were organized, and I felt I was posting too many, so it had come to feel like a random bag of photos, almost as if I was saying “here’s a bunch of stuff. Maybe you’ll see something you like”.

Absolutely unsure what to do, I spent almost a month exploring other photographer sites and various smugmug setups, noting what caught my eye or kept my interest. I reality after seeing three or four of them that the ones that interested me most were sites with limited numbers of images on specific topics of interest to the photographer.

And, if the words “body of work” or “photo essay” pops into your mind, congratulations, because that’s what popped into mine, which if you think about some of my postings over the last few months, included things like my recent collection on the Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas, and some earlier ones on Yellowstone and the Central Valley Refuges.

Once I lodged that into my brain, updating the site was fairly quick and simple, except I realized having three topic areas was too few to warrant putting together a new site. So I created a couple out of one of my favorite locations, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, one looking at landscape photography there and the other with a focus on the birds.

And I kept thinking about doing one about Yosemite — another favorite place — but my brain kept telling me I needed some new images to add to it to make it more current and relevant.

And that’s one of the reasons why I went and did my trip to Yosemite last week.

So I’m now happy to show off my new redesigned site, now oriented around specific photography topics of interest. In addition to the three listed above, there are three new collections, which I offer to you. I hope you like them.

Visit my smugmug site!

And now that this is done — I am working on new topic areas for it, of course — I can go get started on the main web site (finally).

Yosemite

Visit Yosemite National Park

Birds of Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Visit The Birds of Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Landscapes of Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Visit Landscapes of Merced National Wildlife Refuge