Snow Leopard
Snow Leopard, San Francisco Zoo
Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road
Sea Otter watching me, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road, Monterey County, California
Lowland Gorilla
Lowland Gorilla, San Francisco Zoo. When you look into the eyes of a gorilla, you see humanity.
Harbor Seal
Harbor Seal, Moss Landing Harbor, California. Just hanging out, watching us watch them.
Brown Pelican
Brown Pelican, Morro Bay Harbor, California
Sea Otter mom with pup
A sea otter mom holds on to her (very large) pup. Morro Bay Harbor Trip, Morro Winter Bird Festival, California
To be honest, it looks like she’s holding one of those stuffed otter toys you can buy at the aquarium. Or perhaps an Ewok. But it’s her pup, and it’s quite large, almost as large as she is, so it won’t be long before it goes off on its own. This was one of three otters with pups we saw in the otter raft during the harbor cruise; the otter population in Morro Bay seems to be doing well.
Swainson’s Hawk
Swainson’s Hawk, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge, California
Tufted Puffin
Tufted Puffin, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport, Oregon
Mule Deer
Mule Deer, Sweet Springs Nature Preserve, San Luis Obispo County, California
Yellow-billed Magpie
Yellow-billed Magpie, Coyote Valley OSP, Santa Clara County, California
Western Gull
Western Gull, Morro Bay Harbor, California
Elephant Seals
Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Overlook, California
Wilson’s Snipe
Wilson’s Snipe, Merced National Wildlife Refuge
Ferruginous Hawk
Ferruginous Hawk. This is one of the Ferruginous Hawks that is wintering in Coyote Valley again this year. Richmond Road, San Jose, Santa Clara County, California
Canvasback
Canvasback, Palo Alto Baylands and Duck Pond
American Avocet
American Avocet. This is a bird in full breeding color, when it’s truly a beautiful bird to watch. Radio Road Ponds, Redwood Shores, San Mateo County, California
American Bittern
American Bittern, Merced National Wildlife Refuge.
This bird flew out past my car, doubled back and disappeared into the rushes. I didn’t expect to see it, but when I drove up to where it had bee, there it was, hanging out halfway up the reeds and trying its darnest to convince me it wasn’t there.
At this point, I am maybe 3 meters from it. It was wary but didn’t seem to be stressed, so I took a short period of time to get some images, and then got away from it so it could get to a safer place.
Marsh Wren
Marsh Wren, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California
Bald Eagle perching on a snag
Bald Eagle perching on a snag, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, California