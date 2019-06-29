Eyes

You look across the floor of a crowded party, and see someone. Suddenly they look back and your eyes meet, and you feel that connection.

That immediate emotional connection through the eyes is true not only in romance novels, but in photography as well. In portrait work, bringing out the eyes is a key to creating a successful and engaging image, with Steve McCurry’s Afghan Girl being one of the most iconic instances of this immediate reaction. You’re drawn into the photos and connect, as it almost seems like the photograph is looking back at you. Or into you.

I realized recently that this is true of wildlife imagery as well, where making the eyes the key compositional center of the image helped bring the image to life and create a connection between it and the viewer.

Thinking about that, I decided to create a collection of images that celebrate that connection, and which celebrates eyes. Because when it comes to making or breaking the success of an image, so often it’s the case that the eyes have it.

Tufted Puffin
Ferruginous Hawk
American Avocet
Wilson's Snipe
Snow Leopard
Canvasback
Lowland Gorilla
Marsh Wren
Sea Otter mom with pup
Swainson's Hawk
Western Gull
Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road
Bald Eagle perching on a snag
Yellow-billed Magpie
Elephant Seals
American Bittern
Wilson's Snipe
Brown Pelican
Harbor Seal
Mule Deer

See all of these images on my Smugmug Site

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard, San Francisco Zoo

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter watching me, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road, Monterey County, California

Lowland Gorilla

Lowland Gorilla

Lowland Gorilla, San Francisco Zoo. When you look into the eyes of a gorilla, you see humanity.

Harbor Seal

Harbor Seal

Harbor Seal, Moss Landing Harbor, California. Just hanging out, watching us watch them.

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican, Morro Bay Harbor, California

Sea Otter mom with pup

Sea Otter mom with pup

A sea otter mom holds on to her (very large) pup. Morro Bay Harbor Trip, Morro Winter Bird Festival, California To be honest, it looks like she’s holding one of those stuffed otter toys you can buy at the aquarium. Or perhaps an Ewok. But it’s her pup, and it’s quite large, almost as large as she is, so it won’t be long before it goes off on its own. This was one of three otters with pups we saw in the otter raft during the harbor cruise; the otter population in Morro Bay seems to be doing well.

Swainson's Hawk

Swainson’s Hawk

Swainson’s Hawk, San Luis National Wildlife Refuge, California

Tufted Puffin

Tufted Puffin

Tufted Puffin, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport, Oregon

Mule Deer

Mule Deer

Mule Deer, Sweet Springs Nature Preserve, San Luis Obispo County, California

Yellow-billed Magpie

Yellow-billed Magpie

Yellow-billed Magpie, Coyote Valley OSP, Santa Clara County, California

Western Gull

Western Gull

Western Gull, Morro Bay Harbor, California

Elephant Seals

Elephant Seals

Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Overlook, California

Wilson's Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Ferruginous Hawk

Ferruginous Hawk

Ferruginous Hawk. This is one of the Ferruginous Hawks that is wintering in Coyote Valley again this year. Richmond Road, San Jose, Santa Clara County, California

Wilson's Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Canvasback

Canvasback

Canvasback, Palo Alto Baylands and Duck Pond

American Avocet

American Avocet

American Avocet. This is a bird in full breeding color, when it’s truly a beautiful bird to watch. Radio Road Ponds, Redwood Shores, San Mateo County, California

American Bittern

American Bittern

American Bittern, Merced National Wildlife Refuge. This bird flew out past my car, doubled back and disappeared into the rushes. I didn’t expect to see it, but when I drove up to where it had bee, there it was, hanging out halfway up the reeds and trying its darnest to convince me it wasn’t there. At this point, I am maybe 3 meters from it. It was wary but didn’t seem to be stressed, so I took a short period of time to get some images, and then got away from it so it could get to a safer place.

Marsh Wren

Marsh Wren

Marsh Wren, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, California

