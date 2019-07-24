Pigeon Point Lighthouse
Pigeon Point Lighthouse is on the San Mateo Coast about 30 minutes south of Half Moon Bay. It’s no longer a functional lighthouse but the facility has been converted into a small hostel. It’s location on the coast makes it one of the best seawatch locations for seabird sighting. I was down near the lighthouse one day on a seawatch when I saw a flock of pelicans fly over the lighthouse buildings and thought to myself “perfect picture!”, so I set up my camera and framed the composition and waited.
And waited…
And waited….
45 minutes later, I had multiple images of gulls flying over the lighthouse, of which I like this one the best, but never again during my stay did Pelicans cooperate. The joys of landscape and bird photography…
