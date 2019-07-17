Half dome from Washburn Point, Yosemite National Park

by | Jul 17, 2019

Another image of Half Dome, this one from Washburn Point, which is on the way to Glacier Point, but I much prefer this as a viewpoint.

People don’t see Half Dome from the side view as often as the iconic view, and are often surprised that it’s as thin as it is. When shooting this image, I spent some time looking for an interesting way to present Half Dome, and I ended up deciding to bring in a bit of a nearby tree to help frame the image, because otherwise, the images just seemed fairly academic and boring. This one I like a lot, though, and has lived on my walls as one of the images I’ve printed out and framed over time.

It’s also an image I’ve shifted to black and white, and I really like that version as well, because I think it really brings out the texture of Half Dome’s rock.

