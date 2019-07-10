Half dome, Yosemite National Park

by | Jul 10, 2019

If the plan is to reboot my photoblog and start posting images again, what better way to kick it off than an image from a favorite place in the world for me, and of a favorite icon of that location?

So it really had to be Half Dome at Yosemite.

The plan is to start posting two images a week as a way to get the blog going and have regular new content again. Fridays will be Feathery Friday and show an image from my bird photography, and Wednesdays will be an image from the rest of my work, and I expect them to be primarily landscapes.

For most images, I’ll be telling a story about the image, or explaining something about the bird or location. But, really, does Half Dome need any explanation?

