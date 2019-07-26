Barn Swallow Conflicts

by | Jul 26, 2019

What happens when you have two barn swallows and one good perch? An argument. Here we have a barn swallow sitting on the best perch in the area. Unfortunately, incoming claws first is another barn swallow, who really wants to use the perch.

If you were that perching barn swallow, what would you do? As it turns out this was the third attempt by the incoming swallow to attempt to dislodge the percher, and it deftly avoided the incoming claws and gave a solid bite to one of the toes, much to the dismay of the flying swallow, who gave up and flew away, leaving the perch to the defender.

Who, five minutes later, took off to return to its hunt for bugs along the nearby slough.

