Savannah Sparrow, Coyote Valley, California

by | Jul 19, 2019

Coyote Valley, in the southern bits of San Jose along Highway 101, is one of the best winter birding locations for Raptors and other birds. While out photographing there one afternoon, I ran across this Savannah Sparrow, which was nice enough to sit for a quick portrait and give really good look at the coloring of it’s wing feathers.

