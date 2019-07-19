Savannah Sparrow, Coyote Valley, California
Coyote Valley, in the southern bits of San Jose along Highway 101, is one of the best winter birding locations for Raptors and other birds. While out photographing there one afternoon, I ran across this Savannah Sparrow, which was nice enough to sit for a quick portrait and give really good look at the coloring of it’s wing feathers.
Recent Posts
Popular Posts
Featured Posts
Subscribe To 6fps
6FPS is the way to stay in touch and subscribe to 6FPS. Coming out about twice a month, it's the only way to keep up with all that I'm doing on the various services across the network.