The Sandhill Cranes at Merced National Wildlife Refuge

by | Jul 12, 2019

One of the attractions of California’s Wildlife Refuges in the winter is the Sandhill Crane. These large, stately birds winter in the refuges where their distinctive calls can be heard at great distance. Merced NWR is one of the refuges where the ability to see and study these birds is possible with a high chance of success at getting great looks at them.

You might even see the cranes courting each other. Cranes bond in permanent pairs, and part of the process involves dancing for prospective mates. These dances can be seen at the refuges during the winter if you get lucky to be there when it happens.

Interested in learning more about the Merced Wildlife Refuge? Check out my guide for visiting Merced NWR.

