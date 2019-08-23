Common Gallinule and chick

by | Aug 23, 2019

The Common Gallinule (renamed in the last few years from Common Moorhen) is a reclusive bird that lives among the reeds in shallow water in our wetlands. Similar to but a different species from the American Coot, seeing these requires a bit of patience and luck.

This one, seen in the Charleston Slough area of Mountain View, is busy feeding one of its chicks bits of vegetation. Common Gallinule chicks definitely qualify as being so ugly they’re cute.

