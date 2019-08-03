Free Desktop Wallpapers!

Now available: my first set of 12 images you can use as wallpapers on your computer.

I love putting my images up on my computer as wallpapers as a way to always have them in view where I can study and enjoy them. I also like making them available so others can enjoy them as well.

This set are some of my favorite images that I feel work nicely as wallpapers. They are sized at 2480x1440, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Totally coincidentally, that size works perfectly on my iMac. There is a subtle watermark on these, because the reality of images online is they tend to wander widely and I’d rather not completely lose connection to them as they do, but if you happen to have an iMac and put the doc at the bottom of your screen, you’ll never see it. Almost as if I planned it that way.

My current schedule is to release a set of 12 of these 3-4 times a year. This is the first set of 12. We’ll have a second set in a few months (a quick hint: subscribers to 6FPS get early access to the new images before I release them to everyone. Maybe a reason to subscribe!)