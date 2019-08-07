6FPS V1n14 I Have this Cunning Plan… (and more)

I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at I have this cunning plan… (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:

There’s a special surprise for subscribers. You’ll have to look at the issue in the archives to see what it is (and then subscribe, of course…)

In the issue’s essay, I Have a Cunning Plan… I talk about the planning that had to go into figuring out how to get the blog and the mailing list back on a rational and reliable schedule, and how you can build that kind of plan for one of those projects you have that always seems to be nagging you for attention but never reaches the top of your “to do” list.

And as always, there’s For Your Consideration, my list of some curated links I think you’ll find interesting. This episode that includes notes on the Audubon Photo Contest, The Bay Area Salt Pond Restoration Project, the Ahwahnee soon to have its name back in Yosemite, and other random and fun things you might otherwise have not seen in the firehose of links that gets thrown at you every day.

You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.

So subscribe already!