Dawn at Merced National Wildlife Refuge

by | Aug 28, 2019

Dawn begins to lighten the sky on a cold, foggy January morning at Merced National Wildlife Refuge. Even the birds that normally fly off at first light are slow to get started. Soon, though, the refuge will wake up and get moving and huge flocks of geese and cranes will scatter for a day of foraging. But for now, it’s quiet and calm and it’s a moment shared only by those birds and a few other crazy people who show up early because they know the show is about to begin.

