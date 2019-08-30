Nuttall’s Woodpecker
The Nuttall’s Woodpecker is the bay area’s most common woodpecker, often seen in urban areas in parks and green spaces. It’s a smaller woodpecker that searches trees for insects, and will pound away bark to uncover them. If you hear that distinctive rapping or a cackling chortle from a stand of trees, there’s a good chance this is the bird doing that.
