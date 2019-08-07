Otters Roughhousing

Otters are a social species that hang around together in rafts of up to 50 individuals. They also spend time sleeping together, preening each other, hunting and eating in small groups, and at times playing.

Here we have two otters that got into an extended play session of chasing each other and roughhousing in the water. No otters were injured in the taking of this photo, but a lot of splashing and pulling each other underwater from below and generally brawling grabbing went on for a good 15 minutes.

The front otter has a healing nose, that indicates she’s likely female and is recovering from breeding. When they mate, male otters will bit a female’s nose as part of the mating, which causes the female to ovulate, leading to pregnancy. Not exactly my thing, but whatever floats your boat, I guess.