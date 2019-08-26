What I did on my Summer Vacation

Off to Duncan

After the gardens we headed back to the room and hung out — have I mentioned how much I appreciate having a patio I can sit on with the iPad and write or just stare at the harbor pretending to do something useful?

And that evening, we got back in the car and headed up island again, because we had dinner plans.

The Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar

This dinner requires some history. One of the things Laurie and I used to do in our visits to British Columbia was scour the used bookstores, primarily for Laurie’s collection of hockey material — said collection today is close to 700 volumes of books, over 27 linear feet of hockey programs and other paper, and a bunch of other stuff. I have a smaller collection including hockey rule books that go back into the 1940s (where among other things the rules for train travel between games is spelled out).

One of the bookstores we haunted was in Duncan, called Gallowglass books, and it was run by Jeff and Alanah. Over repeated visits we got to know each other and we often spent extended time in the store talking hockey — Alanah has retired from it but she wrote extensively about hockey for various publications, not always under her real name because there are too many guys who won’t take a woman sports writer seriously.

When our regular B.C. visits ended we kept in touch. Along the way the internet happened for real, and they closed Gallowglass, and in its place, built out a new place, The Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar. Since 2012, Jeff has handled the bar and Alanah works behind the scenes and they’ve created a truly wonderful place for a nice meal with some amazing spirits.

When we decided to go back to Victoria the first thing we did was look them up and see if we could get together, and we set up a dinner date at their place. Laurie, Alanah and I sat in a corner table while Jeff tended the bar and wandered by when we could, and we spent a great few hours catching up.

What we hadn’t realized was in the years since we were last there, the Duncan area has grown up a lot, mostly in good ways (an exception is, of course, traffic). It’s become an emerging regional wine area that, given their climate, tends to focus on cooler germanic grapes and white wines like Pinot Gris. It’s also now the home of a number of cider houses and a few distilleries. It was fascinating to see the changes there and recognize how the area is building itself up in so many positive ways.

I ended up with a couple of exquisite sides from Sea Cider, one very crisp and dry (my preference) and one sweeter and honey infused (which I also loved). Laurie got served flights of local wines and pronounced them all very good. We were much impressed with the quality given none of that existed 15 years ago.

I won’t go into labels or wineries here, in part because I was having too much fun to write things down, but also because of a basic reality: if you aren’t in B.C., you won’t find any of these wines. Exports into other provinces has gotten a little better over the years, but B.C. wines are basically not available in the U.S. unless you go up there yourself and bring them back. It’s expensive to set up the legal parts of becoming an importer/exporter and the demand isn’t there to warrant the costs of setting it all up. I’ve talked to wineries and brokers over the years and they all would love to do this — and can’t justify it.

So if you’re not in British Columbia, you won’t find these wines and ciders. And if you are in B.C., stop by the Firehouse and ask Jeff to turn you on to his current favorites.

Wandering and Exploring

After those three key destinations, we spent the rest of the trip wandering and exploring, doing some shopping and generally taking it easy. We took the 14 out to Port Renfrew and back, about 2 hours each way, just because it’s a fun drive along the coast and sometimes there’s some nice birding out along the way — not this time, it was all gulls hunching down in the wind.

And we finally hit the core of Victoria and explored the city itself. We hit a few of our favorite places: Munro’s Books, Roger’s Chocolates and Murchie’s Tea (see, I wasn’t joking to the Custom’s guy). Three of the four galleries I used to buy from were still there, and in the second I found the piece I decided to buy. Alcheringa Gallery is the higher end gallery and caters more to the serious collector than some of the others, where they might stock more lower priced pieces for the cruise ship visitors.

I was only planning on buying if I found something I really liked that was different than what I already own. In Cowichan Traders I saw three pieces that really caught my eye but all of them felt like extensions of what I already had (and two were by artists currently on my walls). When I entered Alcheringa I pretty quickly saw a number of pieces I might want. After spending some time talking to the owner I grabbed a nice piece of etched glass by Joe Wilson, a Cowichan artist who carves in the Coast Salish style. I’ll talk more about this piece once I get it — I’m having it shipped for safety rather than trying to haul it home myself. (The third gallery I recommend up there is Eagle Feather. Since I had my piece, I didn’t visit, but I’ll visit them first next trip).

Homeward Bound

We spent a total of five nights in Victoria. We drove extensively around the southern half of Vancouver Island meeting friends both old and new and seeing how things have changed. We’d originally considered going all the way up to Campbell River and put that off to a future trip. Ditto my though on (finally) going out on a Whale Watching boat, something in all our years in Victoria we’ve never done — and still haven’t.

Saturday morning we got back on the Coho and sailed back to Port Angeles. From there we drove to Salem, a bit shorter drive but gave us a chance to explore it a bit. And Sunday we made the somewhat longer trek down I5 back to the house, where we arrived late enough to order dinner for delivery but early enough to get it aired out and habitable for sleep.

A thousand miles driven to and fro. 350 miles driven around the island exploring. We ate well. We slept well. Sometimes we sat on the patio in our room and just enjoyed not doing anything — why is this so often the thing we forget cramming stuff into our vacations? I bought art. Laurie bought chocolates and teas.

And we both remembered exactly why we love British Columbia so, and why we have really wanted to get back their for years. So glad we finally did.

Food and Sleep Recommendations

A few other things not mentioned above worth a quick recommendation.