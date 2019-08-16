Forster’s Tern

by | Aug 16, 2019

The Forster’s Tern is one of the common terns in the Bay Area, nesting in various places along the bayside in Santa Clara County. This tern was photographed in the Shoreline Lake area, where they nest on the islands in Charleston Slough and fish in the lake to feed their young. Terns are loud and noisy birds, chattering constantly so it’s easy to tell when they’re around.

Terns often fly a repeated circuit over a body of water fishing, which can give photographers an opportunity to find a location with good light and then wait for them to fly by. This shot wasn’t done that way, but it’s one way to increase the odds of a good flight shot, or perhaps one of a diving tern about to hit the water going for its prey.

Recent Posts

Forster’s Tern

...
Read

Morro Bay at Sunset

...
Read

Greater White-fronted Geese in Flight

...
Read

I bought an e-bike

...
Read

6FPS V1n14 I Have this Cunning Plan… (and more)

...
Read

Otters Roughhousing

...
Read

Popular Posts

Free Desktop Wallpapers!

...
Read

What’s going to happen when you’re gone?

...
Read

Focus Stacking: Helicon Focus vs Photoshop

...
Read

Focus Stacking with the Fuji X-T3

...
Read

What’s in my Camera bag (2019 edition)

...
Read

The Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas

...
Read

What it was like getting the X-T3 repaired by Fuji

...
Read

2018 Best Photos of the Year

...
Read

Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Merced area refuges

...
Read

What’s in Chuq’s “Go Bag” (2018 edition)

...
Read

Gear Kit: What to carry when you go out and bird

...
Read

Featured Posts

Forster’s Tern

...
Read

Morro Bay at Sunset

...
Read

Greater White-fronted Geese in Flight

...
Read

I bought an e-bike

...
Read

6FPS V1n14 I Have this Cunning Plan… (and more)

...
Read

Otters Roughhousing

...
Read

Charities: Let me tell you to stop wasting paper and postage on me.

...
Read

Free Desktop Wallpapers!

...
Read

White-faced Ibis bathing

...
Read

Recognizing limits and finding ways past them

...
Read

Sea Lions Arguing

...
Read