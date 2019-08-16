The Forster’s Tern is one of the common terns in the Bay Area, nesting in various places along the bayside in Santa Clara County. This tern was photographed in the Shoreline Lake area, where they nest on the islands in Charleston Slough and fish in the lake to feed their young. Terns are loud and noisy birds, chattering constantly so it’s easy to tell when they’re around.

Terns often fly a repeated circuit over a body of water fishing, which can give photographers an opportunity to find a location with good light and then wait for them to fly by. This shot wasn’t done that way, but it’s one way to increase the odds of a good flight shot, or perhaps one of a diving tern about to hit the water going for its prey.