Greater White-fronted Geese in Flight

by | Aug 9, 2019

Geese are one of the highlight species of the winter refuge season, and the Greater White-fronted goose is one of four goose species that we see large numbers of ever season. Colusa National Widlife Refuge is a favorite place to go and photograph them because there is a large pond with an observation platform well suited for take off and landing shots and flight shots of this species and the Snow Goose.

They are also known as the speckled-belly goose for reasons that should be obvious.

You can see some distinct but subtle differences between these two individuals, the lower one has a less pronounced beak and the wings are shorter and more compact. The top bird is pretty clearly an adult male, and the lower one possibly a female or a first year male.

