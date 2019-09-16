My photographic “Elevator Speech”

When this gets posted, I will be in final preparation so I can drive north to Lake Quinalt in the Olympic National Forest and my photo workshop with Art Wolfe. Part of me is really looking forward to unplugging from the entire world for a few days and only thinking about cameras and images. The other part of me keeps thinking “My photos are going to be judged by Art Freaking Wolfe”, but that’s kinda the point.

In prepping for this trip I’ve been doing a number of things making sure I have what I need out of my photos and so I have access to the raw images on the road if I need them.

One challenge I’ve long had is that it’s hard to show off my photos if I’m not at the computer. I can bring up my Smugmug site. I’ve tried different ways to show them off on the iPad, and never quite been happy with them and I’ve always worried about keeping those images in sync with the masters.

In starting to research this again so I could carry things with me on the trip, I realized (a) the engineer in my was overthinking it again and (b) the solution was laughing at me behind my back the entire time: the Photos app. Yeah, in retrospect, duh. So I’ve exported the images for all of the collections I have on Smugmug and created albums in Photos with them in it. Just proof that you can easily over-complicate your needed solution so much you don’t even look for the easy answer.

There was, however, a collection that I decided I wanted on Smugmug that didn’t exist. I’ve found it, well, complicated, to explain what my photography is all about in words, because I don’t do one kind of photography easily described by a keyword or two. So I decided what I needed was an elevator speech, those images that define who I am as a photographer (today; this will change over time, of course).

The results of that thought are below. I did an initial pick of about 70 images and started editing with a goal of 25. When I hit 35 images, the choices were painful enough I decided it was time to stop, and this is now my Best of Chuq collection.

It is what I can point to when someone asks “What do you photograph?” — now I can say “This.

What do the images say?

Having selected these, I was curious what they might say about my preferences. Not surprisingly, the list is heavily weighted towards newer images: 13 in the last 3 years, and only 3 from 2010 or before. Simply put, I’m both a much better photographer than I was then, and I’m a different photographer where what I really thought mattered in an image has changed as well.

There is a big shift between 2013 and 2014: 9 images from 2007-2013 and 26 from 2008 to today. I don’t think there’s a specific change in gear that marks this shift, although 2013 was when I first started experimenting with the Fuji cameras that started my shift to mirrorless. I think instead my attitudes and expectations about myself were changing and that drove my shift to Fuji, not the other way around.

That said, I was surprised to find that the images split evenly: 17 taken by Canon cameras and 17 on Fuji, plus the solar eclipse composite where the source images were Fuji. Part of the reason for that is that Fuji’s super-telephoto is a recent addition to the platform so until then if I was shooting at 400mm+ I was using Canon gear.

I was really curious about the focal lengths I used. Here’s what I found:

500mm-600mm: 6
400mm-499mm: 12
300mm-399mm: 1
200mm-299mm: 3
100mm-199mm: 1
60mm-99mm: 2
35mm-59mm: 6
1-34mm: 3

These are all on an APS-C crop factor sensor, so if you want 35mm equivalences, 32mm APS-C is about 50mm on a 35mm camera. The 400mm-600mm range in 35mm equivalence is about 600-960mm, which shouldn’t surprise anyone given my bird photography work, and answers the question why I shoot an APS-C sensor and not full frame, although honestly, I leave that argument to others to nerd out about and merely enjoy looking at the images I take instead.

So, not too surprised at the results. It should also not be a surprise that my 70-200 equivalent lens is the one I always think I should be using more, and don’t seem to haul out. I also don’t shoot much super wide, in part because I prefer to shoot panorama instead and stitch together something shot around 50-70mm vertical instead of trying to do something at 15mm in a single image. Surprisingly to me, only of my panoramas made this list, and it was shot at 18mm vertical, which is a lot wider than I typically shoot panoramas. I have to ponder this to see if my expectations and my technique are out of sync. A useful pondering thought for this workshop, actually.

I think this kind of evaluation can be useful: it gives me hints on lens selection when I go on a trip. It also gives me suggestions on things I ought to be working on to strengthen my photography; yes, I’m talking about that 70-200 lens again, and that’s actually something I hope to put effort into on this trip I’m taking.

I’m also looking at this selection of images and thinking about the first changes. I love that coyote shot — it’s also the oldest, from 2007, but on a purely technical basis, I can do better. So maybe something from this trip will bump it off, or I’ll check in in a month and realize it was more an emotional pick than a proper one. We’ll see.

But that’s okay. Literally, this collection will never be “finished” until (cough) I am. And if I’m not adding new images to it over time, it means I’ve stopped trying to improve myself, and that would be sign to me to shake it up again. Like I am this week…

Fern Spring

Fern Spring

Fern Spring, Yosemite National Park

Cascade Falls, Yosemite

Cascade Falls, Yosemite

Cascade Falls, Yosemite National Park

Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge

Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge

Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge

Great Blue Heron

Great Blue Heron

Great Blue Heron, San Joaquin Reserve, Irvine, California

Tropical Kingbird

Tropical Kingbird

Tropical Kingbird, San Joaquin Reserve, Irvine, California

Newport, Oregon

Newport, Oregon

Newport, Oregon

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Peregrine eating a Red-Winged Blackbird

Peregrine eating a Red-Winged Blackbird

Peregrine eating a Red-Winged Blackbird, Coyote Valley Laguna Road

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Morro Bay Harbor at Dawn

Morro Bay Harbor at Dawn

Morro Bay Harbor at Dawn. Panorama

White-faced Ibis

White-faced Ibis

White-faced Ibis, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California

Whimbrel

Whimbrel

Whimbrel, Jetty Road, Moss Landing Harbor, Monterey County, California

Half Dome after a Winter Storm

Half Dome after a Winter Storm

Half Dome after a Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park

Red-tailed Hawk on a Kill

Red-tailed Hawk on a Kill

Red-tailed Hawk on a Kill, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Wilson's Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe

Wilson’s Snipe, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Face in Rock in the Fog, Bandon

Face in Rock in the Fog, Bandon

Face in Rock in the Fog, Bandon, Oregon

Bandon Lighthouse

Bandon Lighthouse

Bandon Lighthouse Sunset, Bandon Harbor, Oregon

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, California

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter watching me, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road, Monterey County, California

Firehole Spring, Yellowstone

Firehole Spring, Yellowstone

Firehole Spring, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Bison Taking a Dust Bath

Bison Taking a Dust Bath

Bison Taking a Dust Bath, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Elk in Velvet , Yellowstone

Elk in Velvet , Yellowstone

A Male Elk with antlers still in velvet is hanging out and looking comfortable, Yellowstone National Park. This animal was less than 50′ from the road and seemed to be enjoying the crowds that it attracted.

Elephant Seals Fighting

Elephant Seals Fighting

Elephant Seals Fighting. Male elephant seals fight for dominance (and the females) on the beach. These two males were fairly evening matched and the fight went on for over two minutes, which is a very long time for these fights. Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery, California

Sea Otter mom with pup

Sea Otter mom with pup

A sea otter mom holds on to her (very large) pup. Morro Bay Harbor Trip, Morro Winter Bird Festival, California To be honest, it looks like she’s holding one of those stuffed otter toys you can buy at the aquarium. Or perhaps an Ewok. But it’s her pup, and it’s quite large, almost as large as she is, so it won’t be long before it goes off on its own. This was one of three otters with pups we saw in the otter raft during the harbor cruise; the otter population in Morro Bay seems to be doing well.

Ross's Geese taking off

Ross’s Geese taking off

Ross’s Geese flying away from a flock in the marshes of Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California. Merced is one of the National Wildlife Refuges there the predominent winter goose is the smaller Ross’s Goose instead of the Snow Goose.

Sunset at Isenberg Crane Refuge

Sunset at Isenberg Crane Refuge

Sunset at Isenberg Crane Refuge, California. As the sun was going down at Isenberg and the cranes were flyiing in through the twilight, the sun hit a cloud bank and the light and color disappeared. We thought the show was over, but a bit later, the sun popped below the clouds and into a fog bank, and suddenly we had this….

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

I found this beautiful stick for you! Sandhill Cranes Dancing, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California. Sandhill Cranes dance. This dancing begins early in life, and cranes will dance as part of the interactions between potential partners. Partnered birds will continue to dance and this is thought to help strengthen the pair bonds. Dancing includes various postures including bows and wing stretches as well as hops and jumps and short flights. Sometimes the birds will carry or present sticks to their partner.

Half Dome from Washburn Point

Half Dome from Washburn Point

Half Dome from Washburn Point, Yosemite National Park

American Avocet

American Avocet

American Avocet. This is a bird in full breeding color, when it’s truly a beautiful bird to watch. Radio Road Ponds, Redwood Shores, San Mateo County, California

Ross's Goose Landing, Merced NWR

Ross’s Goose Landing, Merced NWR

Ross’s Goose coming in for a landing at Merced National Wildlife Refuge.

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk, Moss Landing Harbor, California

Lowland Gorilla

Lowland Gorilla

Lowland Gorilla, San Francisco Zoo. When you look into the eyes of a gorilla, you see humanity.

El Capitan in a Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park

El Capitan in a Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park

El Capitan in a Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park

Coyote on the Prowl

Coyote on the Prowl

Coyote on the Prowl, Yosemite Valley. Taken during a christmas vacation to Yosemite, this coyote was wandering the main meadow near Yosemite Falls. After spending some time looking cute and hunting mice under the snow, the coyote proved itself to be habituated by wandering up to the line of cars looking for a handout. We declined.

Solar Eclipse Composite

Solar Eclipse Composite

Solar Eclipse Composite

