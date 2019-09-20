Peregrine Falcon lunching on a blackbird
The Peregrine Falcon is one of the great recovery stories with birds. Close to extinction in large part due to DDT poisoning, we have seen a strong growth in the falcon population, and we now have a good number of them nesting throughout Silicon Valley and the greater Bay Area.
I ran into this one in Coyote Valley a couple of winters ago. It had invited a Red-Winged Blackbird to lunch. The Blackbird tried to decline, but it insisted. My only regret was not seeing the hunt itself, only the aftermath.
