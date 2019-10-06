6FPS V1n16 Feeding the Muse (and more)

I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at Feeding the Muse (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:

A bit of discussion about my thoughts now that I’m back from the Art Wolfe workshop.

In the issue’s essay, Feeding the Muse I talk about creativity (mine and everyones) and how to foster that spark that makes the stuff you make special. I got some insight into my muse during the workshop, and it means I need to be more willing to spend time experimenting and playing and less time tied to projects and deadlines, to keep feeding the things that keep the muse happy and motivated into her.

There’s a special surprise for subscribers. You’ll have to look at the issue in the archives to see what it is (and then subscribe, of course…)

And as always, there’s For Your Consideration, my list of some curated links I think you’ll find interesting. This episode that includes Om pondering his photography, an interesting new study on obesity, some more updates on e-bike usage in our open spaces, and other things I think you’ll find interesting.

You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.

So subscribe already!