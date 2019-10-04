Canvasback with a spa treatment
Canvasbacks are diving ducks, in that they dive under the surface to search for food. Canvasbacks often go to the bottom and probe the mud for creatures, meaning they often end up with the beaks and heads covered with mud before they clean themselves.
This bird has just finished a dive, and clearly looks like he’s gone to a spa for a mud pack.
