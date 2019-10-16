Cascade Falls
Cascade Falls in Yosemite is a small fall that crosses under Highway 120 on the way out to Tioga Road. It’s not one of the “landmark” waterfalls in the park, but it is an interesting photographic location and one with a lot of possibility. This was from my trip last spring when I was off experimenting with slow shutter speed.
