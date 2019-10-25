Golden-crowned Sparrow

by | Oct 25, 2019

One of our common winter visitors, the Golden-crowned Sparrow arrives in late fall and leaves for its northern breeding grounds again in the spring. It has a distinctive and plaintive call in a minor key, like it’s cousin, the White-Crowned Sparrow. We have had one in the neighborhood this winter and have been hearing it regularly. When these sparrows arrive in the Bay Area, we can officially say the winter birding season has begun.

