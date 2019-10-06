Release 2: Free Desktop Wallpapers!

by | Oct 6, 2019

Now available: my second set of 12 images you can use as wallpapers on your computer.

I love putting my images up on my computer as wallpapers as a way to always have them in view where I can study and enjoy them. I also like making them available so others can enjoy them as well.

This set are some of my favorite images that I feel work nicely as wallpapers. They are sized at 2480x1440, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Totally coincidentally, that size works perfectly on my iMac. There is a subtle watermark on these, because the reality of images online is they tend to wander widely and I’d rather not completely lose connection to them as they do, but if you happen to have an iMac and put the doc at the bottom of your screen, you’ll never see it. Almost as if I planned it that way.

My current schedule is to release a set of 12 of these 3-4 times a year. We’ll have another set in a few months (a quick hint: subscribers to 6FPS get early access to the new images before I release them here, and because I’m releasing these, it may well be there’s a new set of images available for subscribers. Maybe a reason to subscribe!)

Farm Building on a Hill
Pigeon Point Lighthouse
White-Crowned Sparrow
Sandhill Cranes in flight
morro bay harbor at sunset
Barn Swallows Fighting over a Perch
Dawn on Morro Bay
Canvasback
Sunrise at Merced National Wildlife Refuge
Sandhill Crane in flight, Isenberg Crane Refuge
Half Dome after a Winter Storm
Brown Pelican

