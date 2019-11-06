6FPS V1n17 Apple’s Research App (and more)
I just published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at Apple’s Research App (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- Apple has released its Research app that allows you to join research studies that use it. I’ve signed up for two, and I explain why, and why I think you should consider doing so as well
- First look at my new office setup, with the 16″ MacBook pro in place
- The usual links to interesting things, including discussions of why retreats are important to maintain your creativity, some in-depth looks at the guts of the Iphone 11 camera, and a gorgeous documentary about the work being done to protect and save the Western Burrowing Owl here in Santa Clara County.
You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives
