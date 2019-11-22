Bald Eagle Landing
A bald eagle coming in to land on a tower, Calaveras Reservoir. this is a 2008 photo of a locally famous pair of eagles that maintained a nest on Calaveras reservoir for many years together and successfully raised over ten chicks. This is from very early in their time they were resident on the lake, with the male coming in for a landing next to the female on one of the power towers on the lake.
