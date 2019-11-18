Birding Coyote Valley

by Nov 18, 2019

In preparation for leading a group out to Coyote Valley on a birding trip (which will have happened by the time you read this), I spent some time scouting the area to see what birds might be expected.

It looks like we’re not going to get a huge number of birds, in part because our fall rains haven’t started so the area we’re birding is quite dry, and that limits how many species are going to hang out there. But the birds we should see are quite interesting ones, so I think we’ll have a good time.

Highlight of the day, one of the golden eagles that is resident in the area stopped by on a hunt:

Golden Eagle on Patrol, Coyote Valley OSP, California

Other good birds included Yellow-billed Magpie, the resident Rock Wrens, and a Loggerhead shrike. Nice bonuses are that nearby a flock of endangered Tricolored Blackbirds has moved in, and I hope to be able to help the group get over there and see them, if they’re still around. Hoping this is there winter hangout with the cows pasturing there.

Golden Eagle on Patrol, Coyote Valley OSP, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Say’s Phoebe, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Ground Squirrel, Coyote Valley OSP, California

Brown-headed Cowbird Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Red-Winged Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Loggerhead Shrike, Coyote Valley OSP, California

Golden Eagle on Patrol, Coyote Valley OSP, California

European Starling, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

European Starling, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

European Starling, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Brewer’s Blackbird male with Red-Winged Blackbird females, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California. Note the bird on the right has a fairly advanced case of scaly leg mites.

Yellow-Billed Magpie, Coyote Valley OSP, California

Brewer’s Blackbird male with Red-Winged Blackbird females, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California. Note the bird on the right has a fairly advanced case of scaly leg mites.

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

Tri-colored Blackbird, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California. Note the single red-winged blackbiird top center for comparison

Say’s Phoebe, Laguna Road, Coyote Valley, California

