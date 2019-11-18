Birding Coyote Valley

In preparation for leading a group out to Coyote Valley on a birding trip (which will have happened by the time you read this), I spent some time scouting the area to see what birds might be expected.

It looks like we’re not going to get a huge number of birds, in part because our fall rains haven’t started so the area we’re birding is quite dry, and that limits how many species are going to hang out there. But the birds we should see are quite interesting ones, so I think we’ll have a good time.

Highlight of the day, one of the golden eagles that is resident in the area stopped by on a hunt:

Other good birds included Yellow-billed Magpie, the resident Rock Wrens, and a Loggerhead shrike. Nice bonuses are that nearby a flock of endangered Tricolored Blackbirds has moved in, and I hope to be able to help the group get over there and see them, if they’re still around. Hoping this is there winter hangout with the cows pasturing there.