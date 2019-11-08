Bushtit
The Bushtit is one of the common birds here in Silicon Valley, moving through an area in smallish flocks. They are seemingly always in motion, looking for seeds and small insects, moving about inside trees and bushes and flying between them in a coordinated way as the group works its way along its chosen path.
Fun birds to watch, but hard birds to photograph because of their tendency to move deep into a bush and never stay still long enough for you to focus the camera, but once in a while, you get lucky.
