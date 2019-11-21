I said I wasn’t buying a 16″ Macbook pro. Guess what happened?

When Apple announced the new 16″ Macbook pro, my initial reaction was “this is a really solid computer and a nice improvement over recent models — but I don’t have any need for it”.

So of course, two days later, here I am, and I’ve bought one.

Why? Well…

I started thinking. Always a bad idea. But my existing laptop is a 13″ 2016 model, with one of “those” keyboards. While I’ve never had a problem with mine, I sometimes feel like it’s only a matter of time. It’s also going on 4 years old, yeoman service for me, but probably going to be ready to update in the next 18 months or so. And to be honest, the value of the Macbook Pros is going to drop as people dump the butterfly keyboard in favor of this new, hopefully improved and reliable, one and as Apple rolls this new keyboard out to all the laptops. Right now, Apple will give me almost $900 to trade this laptop in. In a year? I’d bet on half that, 2/3 at best. So if I’m going to sell or trade in, no better time than now.

And to be honest, while I’ve always been in the “I don’t mind the keyboard” camp, I never loved it. I’ve probably avoided using it without really thinking about it because of the keyboard. And in all honesty, I’ve never loved the 13″ screen size, it makes working on my photos more difficult than need be.

So I’m happy to be moving back to my preferred size with a keyboard I won’t have to baby. I’ve decided to go one step further. Much as I love the iMac 5K (a 2017 model), I’ve decided to go back to living on one computer again. To replace the iMac monitor, I’m splurging a bit and getting the BenQ SW2700PT 27 Inch monitor, with hardware calibration, a great screen and a really wide color gamut. The iMac will then go to an organization I work with as a donation to help them out.

I ended up doing a build to order instead of a stock unit, choosing to upgrade ram to 23Gb and improve the GPU. Ultimately, with AppleCare and tax, it ran $4K. I’ll get about a quarter of that back on the trade in, and I have the ability to pay much of the rest with a purchase allocation from work I never used, and the iMac donation will help on taxes some.

So all in all, I’m pretty happy with having chosen to do this. It’ll move me from using a fusion drive to a pure SSD, too, so I’ll get a performance boost from that as well.

Really looking forward to putting it through its paces with Lightroom and see how it performs. I should have it around the first of december, and we’ll see how quickly I get everything set up the way I want…