My 3 Favorite Mammals (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 10)

by Dec 30, 2019

Welcome to day 10 of my Favorites of 2019, and I want to share with you the 3 favorite Mammals.

Today I want to show you my three favorite mammals in my photography. This turned out to be a more difficult choice than I expected, because there are a bunch more that I really wanted to include, but I resisted the urge to make the third choice “everything else”. You’re welcome.

  • Sea Otters: If you told me I could only photograph one mammal for the rest of my life, the choice would be easy, the Sea Otter. They are interesting, sociable creatures who are found along the California coast. They tend to live in groups called rafts and can be found in locations reasonably accesible to humans — I typically photograph them at Moss Landing Harbor, which is the entrance to Elkhorn Slough, and down in Morro Bay Harbor.
  • Elephant Seals: Large, frankly ugly creatures who spend most of their time in the water, these beasts come onto land a few times a year to give birth, mate, and shed their skin. During those times there are places where they are accessible to go and watch these animals; my favorite is down near Hearst Castle where there are some boardwalks that give you good access to seeing the action — and, most of the time, the sleeping. But when you spend time with these animals you come to see some grandeur and glory in them. The males build harems and defend the females from other males; combat tends to be short and intense, and invariably goes to the biggest males. The beaches these animals stay on while on shore often sound like the burping scene from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and if the wind is unfavorable and brings the smell towards you, it can be a bit offputting, but spending time just sitting and watching these animals is fascinating and over time you start noticing a lot of subtle but complex interactions that make them a fascinating species to study.
  • Bison: I struggled with the third mammal because there were so many choices I wanted to make. I finally decided on the Bison, a huge, majestic beast that I’ve primarily photographed in Yellowstone. Large, grumpy but when you see them in person you see a truly majestic and impressive animal. I’ve been trying to find a way to get back to Yellowstone again for the last few years and it hasn’t worked out, but when I sit back and think about what I most want to photograph when that does happen, I find that the Bison herds is one of the primary subjects I want to capture.
Northern Elephant Seal

Northern Elephant Seal

Northern Elephant Seal, Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery

Northern Elephant Seal

Northern Elephant Seal

Northern Elephant Seal, Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery

Portrait of a Grumpy Bison

Portrait of a Grumpy Bison

Portrait of a Grumpy Bison, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Of course, all bison are grumpy.

Bison, Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park

Bison, Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park

Bison, Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Bison, Gardner Hole area, Yellowstone National Park

Bison, Gardner Hole area, Yellowstone National Park

Bison, Gardner Hole area, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Sea Otter mom with pup

Sea Otter mom with pup

A sea otter mom holds on to her (very large) pup. Morro Bay Harbor Trip, Morro Winter Bird Festival, California To be honest, it looks like she’s holding one of those stuffed otter toys you can buy at the aquarium. Or perhaps an Ewok. But it’s her pup, and it’s quite large, almost as large as she is, so it won’t be long before it goes off on its own. This was one of three otters with pups we saw in the otter raft during the harbor cruise; the otter population in Morro Bay seems to be doing well.

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk

Sea Otter Feeding on a Mollusk, Moss Landing Harbor, California

Elephant Seals Fighting

Elephant Seals Fighting

Elephant Seals Fighting. Male elephant seals fight for dominance (and the females) on the beach. These two males were fairly evening matched and the fight went on for over two minutes, which is a very long time for these fights. Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery, California

Western Gull checking out an Elephant Seal Pup

Western Gull checking out an Elephant Seal Pup

Western Gull checking out an Elephant Seal Pup, Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Sea Otter Mom with her pup at dawn, Morro Bay Harbor

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road

Sea Otter watching me, Moss Landing Harbor/Jetty Road, Monterey County, California

Elephant Seals

Elephant Seals

Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Overlook, California

Bison Taking a Dust Bath

Bison Taking a Dust Bath

Bison Taking a Dust Bath, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Bison and Calves, Lamar Valley, Yellowstone

Bison and Calves, Lamar Valley, Yellowstone

Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Sea Otter Mom with her pup

Sea Otter Mom with her pup

Sea Otter Mom with her pup, Morro Bay Harbor, California

Recent Posts

My 3 Favorite Mammals (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 10)

...
Read

My 4 Favorite Birds (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 9)

...
Read

My 5 Favorite Blogs (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 8)

...
Read

My 6 Favorite Causes (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 7)

...
Read

My 7 Favorite Blog Posts (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 6)

...
Read

My 8 Favorite Youtube Channels (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 5)

...
Read

A Christmas Gift for you: Downtime, a Short Story

...
Read

My 9 Favorite Podcasts of 2019 (Twelve Days of Favorites, Day 4)

...
Read

Popular Posts

I am Giving my Photos Away (to the right causes)

...
Read

Attending the Art Wolfe Lake Quinault Photo Workshop (Part 1)

...
Read

3 Billion Birds are Missing — thoughts on the study

...
Read

My photographic “Elevator Speech”

...
Read

Resigning from the landscape photography guild

...
Read

Charities: Let me tell you to stop wasting paper and postage on me.

...
Read

The Permanence of your Photography

...
Read

Let’s Talk About Fear

...
Read

Focus Stacking with the Fuji X-T3

...
Read

What’s in my Camera bag (2019 edition)

...
Read

The Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas

...
Read

Visiting the Central Valley Refuges: Merced area refuges

...
Read

Gear Kit: What to carry when you go out and bird

...
Read

Featured Posts

My 3 Favorite Mammals (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 10)

...
Read

My 4 Favorite Birds (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 9)

...
Read

My 5 Favorite Blogs (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 8)

...
Read

My 6 Favorite Causes (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 7)

...
Read

My 7 Favorite Blog Posts (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 6)

...
Read

My 8 Favorite Youtube Channels (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 5)

...
Read

A Christmas Gift for you: Downtime, a Short Story

...
Read

My 9 Favorite Podcasts of 2019 (Twelve Days of Favorites, Day 4)

...
Read

My 10 Favorite Video Games of 2019 (Twelve Days of Favorites, Day 3)

...
Read

My 11 Favorite Books of 2019 (12 Days of Favorites, Day 2)

...
Read