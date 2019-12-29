My 4 Favorite Birds (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 9)

by Dec 29, 2019

Welcome to day 9 of my Favorites of 2019, and I want to share with you the 4 favorite Birds.

It’s hard to choose a few favorite species out of all of the birds I love to find and photograph, but I’ve chosen four that have special meaning to me and my history as a birder and bird photographer. I could, of course, easily double this list without breaking a sweat.

  • Brown Pelican: This may seem like an unusual choice, but my birding life actually started in the 1990’s, when Laurie and I were in Arcata at the harbor doing some photography. Out in the harbor were a number of Brown Pelicans, hovering over the harbor and occasionally doing their fishing dive into the water, then flying back into the air. Something in me clicked, and I found myself thinking how awesome these birds were, and I didn’t realize it at that moment consciously, but I was hooked, and birds and I would have an increasingly important relationship in my life from that moment on.
  • Sandhill Crane: In 2007 I went on one of my first group outings with Santa Clara County Audubon, a field trip to Merced National Wildlife Refuge. It was another transformational moment for me. We had a Peregrine Falcon attack a shorebird flock, which took flight in panic, which caused a nearby goose flock to join it, and suddenly we have tens of thousands of screaming birds in the air trying to fly from danger. Later, we found the sandhill crane flocks that winter there and watched the birds fly around and interact with each other. One Sandhill Crane danced for a prospective mate, who watched attentively. And I was hooked, and Sandhill Cranes have been one of the species I am most interested in watching and photographing when I can get out to see them.
  • Acorn Woodpecker: These are a fun and interesting bird. They look like clowns in makeup and have a lot of personality. They live in matriarchal family groups, and they’re one of the birds that create winter stores of food by collecting acorns and storing them by drilling holes in a tree and stuffing the acorns in them. It’s a species that I love photographing, and just going out and watching them interact with each other and wander about the forest area they’ve staked out as their communal home.
  • Bald Eagle: How can this not be on the list? One of the great recovery stories of all time, 15 years ago Santa Clara County might have had one eagle nesting pair. This winter, we have at least eight. This species like so many were almost wiped out by DDT until they were put under protection and DDT was banned from use. We have pairs that consistently fledge one or two chicks a year, and some of their chicks are now old enough that they are likely some of the birds now nesting and raising their own chicks. Watching a bald eagle on a nest taking care of its eggs, or gracefully flying in the air and dropping down to hunt an unsuspecting duck or coot, is a majestic thing, and these are truly majestic birds. Once very hard to find here in Silcon Valley, now we have a pair literally nesting in a tree at a school ground where, with a bit of care, anyone can see them. How can this not be on my list?
Acorn Woodpecker working in its granary

Acorn Woodpecker working in its granary

An Acorn Woodpecker working at its Granary. Acorn Woodpeckers harvest acorns and store them for the lean times by drilling holes in the tree and stuffing the acorns in them. Here, a woodpecker is removing an acorn for a snack… Calaveras Reservoir area, Santa Clara County, California

Acorn Woodpecker working its Granary

Acorn Woodpecker working its Granary

Acorn Woodpecker working its granary, Calaveras reservoir region, california. This family of acorn woodpeckers has been keeping a granary in the trees here for a number of years; you can see the long-term damage done to the trees.

Brown Pelican, Dana Point Harbor, California

Brown Pelican, Dana Point Harbor, California

Brown Pelican, Dana Point Harbor, California. This brown pelican was hanging out on a boat in Dana Point harbor, this is a standard behavior of pelicans; not a frequent one, but if you hang around long enough, you’ll usually see it. Then it’s just a matter of being ready for the shot.

Brown Pelican in flight, Shoreline Lake

Brown Pelican in flight, Shoreline Lake

Brown Pelican in flight, Shoreline Lake

Sandhill Crane in flight, Isenberg Crane Refuge

Sandhill Crane in flight, Isenberg Crane Refuge

Sandhill Crane in flight, , Isenberg Crane Refuge

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican, Morro Bay Harbor, California

Acorn Woodpecker maintaining it's granary

Acorn Woodpecker maintaining it’s granary

An Acorn Woodpecker is adding acorns to its granary, saving food for the winter. Calaveras Reservoir, Santa Clara County, California

Acorn Woodpecker

Acorn Woodpecker

Acorn Woodpecker, Calaveras Reservoir Area, Santa Clara County, California

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle at their nest, Milpitas, California

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

canon sx50 test images

canon sx50 test images

canon sx50 test images, Calaveras reservoir eagle nest overlook, California

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag

Bald Eagle perching on a snag, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, California

Bald Eagles Fighting for Territory

Bald Eagles Fighting for Territory

Bald Eagles Fighting for Territory. Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. An immature Bald Eagle attempts to hunt in the territory of an adult bald eagle, which didn’t appreciate it. The two birds argued for about five minutes before the immature bald eagle gave up and exited the area.

Bald Eagle on the "Eagle Tree"

Bald Eagle on the “Eagle Tree”

Bald Eagles on the “Eagle Tree”, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. Not sure why this is called the “Eagle Tree”, perhaps it’s related so some local first nation’s legend….

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican

Brown Pelican, Jetty Road, Moss Landing Harbor, Monterey County, California

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing

Sandhill Cranes Dancing, Merced National Wildlife Refuge

Brown Pelican Displaying

Brown Pelican Displaying

Brown Pelican, Palo Alto Baylands and Duck Pond, California

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle, Sacramento NWR. This bird seems partially through the moult to full adult plumage, and so looks rather ratty. At first glance it had me wondering if it was an osprey, to be honest.

Sandhill Cranes in flight

Sandhill Cranes in flight

Sandhill Cranes in Flight, Staten Island, California

