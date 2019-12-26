My 7 Favorite Blog Posts (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 6)
Welcome to day 6 of my Favorites of 2019, and I want to share with you the 7 favorite things I wrote in 2019.
- Attending the Art Wolfe Lake Quinault Photo Workshop (also part 2 and part 3): We’re now a couple of months from when I came back from taking the photo workshop/retreat with Art Wolfe in Olympic National Park. Looking back on it and seeing what I’m doing with my photography now, I can honestly say those few days were transformative in many ways, not only to my photography, but to how I think about a number of things in life, such as how I think about my physical limits and how far to push those boundaries. Truly one of the most important things I’ve done for myself in years.
- The Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas: I’ve been pushing myself this year to think more in terms of using a body of work to tell a story rather than think of each image as an independent thing. While I’m still learning what makes these image groupings work well, I do think the one I did on the elephant seals was my most successful and is the kind of thing I’m trying to do with future ones as well
- 3 Billion Birds are Missing — thoughts on the study: The recently released study showing how massive the population declines with birds is, and that’s tragic, but I looked behind the headlines into the details, and there are some aspects and nuance that are being lost in the headlines I wish we were having more of a discussion about.
- My photographic “Elevator Speech”: One of the things I’ve been trying to do this year is understand how I see myself and my photography, and how to explain that to others. In words, that’s complicated, so I went and created a set of images that I can point someone at, and say “that’s me”.
- Focus Stacking with the Fuji X-T3: One of the things I’ve experimented with this year is focus stacking, which lets you merge multple images together based on which areas are sharp to create a combined image with a depth of field far beyond what you can create with a physical lens. It has some interesting applications and I talk about me initial experiments here.
- Let’s Talk About Fear: Moving out of your comfort zone is a key part of learning and growing, and it’s incredibly hard to do. Fear can and will hold you back. I talk about this and about my struggles and what I’ve accomplished by learning to push past those points where my brain was telling me to stop and stay safe. You don’t conquer your fear, ever, but you can manage it, and should.
- Resigning from the landscape photography guild: As someone who’s used the term “landscape photographer” for many years as a self-definition, I’ve come to realize my idea of what a good landscape image is has very little to do with what the mainstream considers a good one should be. I talk about why I’m no longer calling myself a landscape photographer.
