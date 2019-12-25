My 8 Favorite Youtube Channels (Twelve Days of Favorites, day 5)

Welcome to day 5 of my Favorites of 2019, and I want to share with you my 8 favorite Youtube Channels of 2019.

If podcasts are to me classic talk radio reinvented for the internet era, then Youtube is a wonderful reinvention of the good old days of local access cable channels. Anyone with a computer, a camera and a microphone can put together their own Youtube channel and publish shows on whatever topic they want, and, yes, many many of them do. Some of them are even good and interesting, and those that are my favorites are ones I want to give some visibility to and encourage you to try.

Where I find it hard to find podcasts about photography that consistently interest me, half of the channels I list below are photography channels. I think a lot of that is that photography is inherently a visual media, and it’s hard to be interesting about photography if you can’t see the pictures and visual aspects being discussed.

Also in this list is the inevitable Apple Ecosystem channel, a couple of cooking channels, and of all things, a woodworking channel, my one concession to those days when I had and used my own (now retired) woodshop in my (now missing in action) spare time.

As with podcasts, these are kind of sort of in a ranked order of my favorites, except when they aren’t (because I grouped them together by topic first).