My 9 Favorite Podcasts of 2019 (Twelve Days of Favorites, Day 4)

Day 4 of my Favorites of 2019, and I want to share with you my 9 favorite podcasts in 2019.

If you don’t currently listen to podcasts, you probably should try them. Think of them as talk radio shows, but from the days when two (or more) people actually talked to each other on various subjects rather than bleat, posture and bellow their way through cliche topics.

If you are on IOS, Apple has a decent podcast app available on every device, but I prefer Marco Arment’s Overcast. It manages your subscriptions better and I think the sound quality is noticeably improved.

Here are my list of my favorite podcasts of the year, not really but sort of in order of how I like them.