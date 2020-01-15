Ground Squirrel
One of the ground squirrels that lives in Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve, watching me watch it. The ground squirrels do many things for the local environment; not only are the lunch for the lucky raptor that can catch one, their burrows are adopted by burrowing owls for use as their own burrows. They also will carry around and bury seeds, which can germinate and start growing the next generation of plants and trees for the location.
