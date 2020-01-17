Say’s Phoebe

by Jan 17, 2020

Say’s Phoebe, Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve. Say’s Phoebe is one of our winter visitors, a fly-catching relative of the abundant Black Phoebe that lives in Silicon Valley year round, you’ll find it in similar habitats, hanging out on fence posts and trees, flitting out to grab a munchie and then back to the perch to enjoy it.

