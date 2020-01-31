Tricolored Heron
This was a pleasant surprise. On my recent birding trip through southern california, I visited Newport Back Bay. As I was driving up the roadway, I noticed four birders in a pull out looking for something, so I stopped and said hi. About that time, this Tricolored Heron (the object of their search) magically appeared and strutted past us down a channel. Much joy for all of us. They then proceeded to tell me where I could likely find a Reddish Egret (I did), and to be on the lookout for Blue-winged teals (I found them).
In other words, a really, really nice birding morning. And Tricolor Heron is my life bird #299 and first new species for 2020.
