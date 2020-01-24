Yellow-Billed Magpie

by Jan 24, 2020

Yellow-billed Magpie, Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve. The magpie is a California specialty species, as east of the Sierras the Black-billed Magpie takes over. Coyote Valley is one of the more reliably places to see this species in Santa Clara county. They are intelligent and personable birds that tend to hang out in small flocks and are easily seen from the OSP.

