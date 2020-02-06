6FPS V2n1 … Finding Ways to Impact the Future (and more)
I’ve recently published the latest issue of my newsletter 6FPS. Please take a look at Finding Ways to Impact the Future (and more). Not subscribed yet? Here’s what you missed:
- My original piece is Finding ways to impact the future in which I discuss thinking about the impact you make on the environment and how you can do things to help offset that impact in ways that don’t make you miserable. I don’t normally do this, but I felt it was important enough to also put it on the blog,
- I point you at some interesting things, including a couple of articles about how the Yosemite “firefall” has turned into that destructive social media quagmire of people chasing the trophy shot and not caring about the damage they do to the thing they’re chasing — Yosemite is putting new restrictions in this year to mitigate this. this is what we can’t have nice things.
- I released the third set of my desktop wallpapers to the public, which means… there’s a new special suprise available, but it’s just for subscribers.
You can always read back issues of the newsletter in the archives, but I won’t be posting notices about them regularly once the newsletter is more established. Subscribing is free and easy, so I want to suggest you please subscribe so you don’t miss out.
