Acorn Woodpecker

by Feb 14, 2020

An Acorn Woodpecker managing its acorn storage. These birds live in small family groups and collect and store acorns for the winter, protecting them from squirrels and others that might borrow from the warehouse, and as the acorns dry and shrink, pulling them out of one hole and placing them into another, smaller one.

